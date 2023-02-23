‘Only Kwankwaso can unite Nigeria, end economic woes’

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The founder of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, has called on Nigerians to massively vote for the party’s standard bearer, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, during this Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to Aniebonam, Kwankwaso possesses the qualities needed to unite Nigeria and end the socio-economic challenges facing the country, stressing that the party is happy to field a personality like him who has excelled in his chosen career and did very well in all the political positions he has occupied.

Dr.Aniebonam in an interactive session with journalists in Lagos on Thursday, noted that the NNPP flagbearer understands the challenges facing the country and knows how to solve them.He explained that as a grassroots politician, he also has organic followers who believe in him, adding that his chances of winning the election are very high.

Aniebonam said NNPP is a party Nigerians should vote for in the general elections because it was formed by business minded people, who are eager to advance their business interest as it was formed out of business interest, while other political parties have their idealogy based on political interest.

“I want all of you to help NNPP to win the presidential election.Tell critical stakeholders,tell them NNPP identify with maritime industry,which also links the manufacturing industry.We are a catalyst”, he stated.

The NNPP leader noted that since many Nigerians are craving for a new Nigeria NNPP which represent that vehicular change is available and Nigerians should take advantage of the opportunity that it avails itself.”Let us know this is our time,let us go and get power and address our challenges.”

Aniebonam who is a leader in the maritime sector said if Kwankwaso emerged the next president of Nigeria he would bring sanity into the shipping business.”We need to work for the success of NNPP to create room for advancement of business opportunities.

“We need a great leader,who will bring everybody together, and unite Nigeria. Kwankwaso will unbundle some of the challenges we have. He has the courage to do it. There is a system collapse in Nigeria right now,things are not going on as expected.”

On why he decided to take the last minute push for Senator Kwankwaso,he said the last minute push was necessary to get the attention of the undecided electorate.