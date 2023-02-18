Only corps members authorized to use BIVAS machines – INEC 

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said members of the National Youths Service Corps are the only authorised election officers expected to handle the Bimodal Voter Authentication System during the election.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this during his visit to the training centre of the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers I, II, and III in Abuja on Saturday.

Yakubu said the Commission cannot rely on its workforce for the conduct of a credible and peaceful election, hence, the need for mobilisation of the NYSC members.

The INEC Chairman tasked the corps members to be loyal to Nigeria and Nigerians and not political parties.

He also told them that on no account should they leave the BVAS in the custody of another, adding that the Corps members are going to be tracked.

Yakubu said, “Nigeria is fortunate to have young citizens like you. There is no way INEC can conduct elections without the NYSC. You are simply indispensable in the conduct of elections in Nigeria. We cannot conduct elections with our workforce alone.

“So we have to rely on you and other categories of staff. But you are going to operate at the most important level of the electoral system; at the polling unit levels because that is where citizens go and vote. All of you will swear an oath of neutrality.

“Your loyalty is to Nigeria and Nigerians and not to any political party or any candidate. You will be the INEC Chairman at your polling unit. You are the King at the polling units.

“You are the only ones that will handle the BVAS at polling units on election day. Take this job seriously. We are tracking you as well so that we can know who is holding which BVAS. Do not give this BVAS to someone else.”

On whether the election will hold amidst the naira scarcity protests, the INEC Chairman said “The protests happening in the country is a security matter. This is an issue that we are going to discuss with the security agencies.

“As you know, we have our own role clearly cut out and others too have theirs. The most important thing is that we are working together and they have assured us they will secure the environment for the election to take place.”

Yakubu stated “We will perform basically three activities in this ICC. First, there is a hall that will serve as a media centre for national, and international observers and media organisations. We will also have our own briefing with observers on Tuesday.

“The other hall will serve as the Collation Centre for the Presidential election and then beside the hall, it will be our Situation Room where we deploy our platforms; INEC Citizens Contact Centre.”