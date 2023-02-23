Only Atiku has self control, political maturity to lead Nigeria – Reno Omokri

…urges Nigerians to vote Atiku for Naira to have more value, purchasing power

…says only Atiku is prepared, Nigerians should not elect unprepared leaders

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has urged Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in Saturday’s election, noting that Atiku has constantly demonstrated self control and political maturity even in the face of continuous insults from his opponents.

Pastor Omokri said this in his 135th series on why he believes Atiku is the right choice Nigerians can make at the polls on Saturday.

The number one bestselling author also said, in his 134th series, that Nigeria cannot afford to elect leaders who are not prepared for governance.

According to him, Nigeria faces so many troubles because the country has been electing unprepared leaders for years.

He said Nigerians must not make similar mistake on Saturday by voting any other person but Atiku. He said of all the candidates vying for the position of president, only Atiku is prepared for governance.

Equally, in his 132nd series, O.okei said while other candidates have never and will not be able to restore the value of Naira against other foreign currencies, that Atiku can do it because he has done it before between 1999 to 2007 when he led the national economic team that oversaw Naira exchanging at less than N100 to one dollar.

His statements read thus:

“Day 135 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Have you noticed that no matter the negative things his political opponents say about him, Waziri Atiku Abubakar has never personally responded? That shows maturity. It is a display of self control, self discipline and self confidence.

48 hours to the most important election in our lifetimes, I urge you to ask yourself if Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, or Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have demonstrated this level of maturity.

Nigeria is at a crossroad. We are facing existential issues. The bulk of our revenue is going towards debt servicing. Insecurity has gone from one region to all regions. Our currency is the world’s fourth worst performing currency. And our population is growing faster than our economy.

Only a proactive leader can get us out of these woods. Reactive individuals, like Tinubu, or Obi, who stops to throw stones at every dog that barks at them, cannot have the singleminded focus required to navigate our nation away from failed state status.

We need a leader who is laser focused on the job before him, and would not be distracted by critics. And that person is Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

Only one Presidential candidate has the championship focus of a Lionel Messi in Nigeria. Only one Presidential candidate consistently sets goals, like the goal to create millions of jobs for Nigerians via his $10 billion plan. And only one candidate not only attends Presidential debates and town halls but additionally dominates at those events, to the extent that other candidates copy his answers.

That person, the G.O.A.T and Lionel Messi of the 2023 Presidential elections, is no other than Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

Remember that on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.”

In his 134ths series, Omokri said thus:

“Day 134 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Much of the challenges Nigeria has faced and still faces is because we have had leaders who were not prepared for the job of being President. At this stage where we are the world headquarters for extreme poverty, with 136 million multi-dimensionally poor people, we cannot afford to have an unprepared President again.

Nigeria needs a President who understands where we are, and has planned ahead on how to get us from where we are to where we ought to be. Mouthing a slogan like ‘from consumption to production’ will amount to mere wishful thinking, without a plan. Especially if it is mouthed by Nigeria’s single largest individual importer of cheap foreign goods.

And if your plan is to continue from where Buhari stopped, you are like a man who is in a hole and thinks he can get out of it if he keeps on digging.

Both Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi are unprepared, which is why they have been playing catch up. They could not pick their running mates on time, and had to use placeholders. They could not constitute their Presidential Campaign Councils on time and made amateur schoolboy errors, such as naming an Igbo Christian as coordinator for Sokoto, an overwhelmingly Hausa-Fulani Muslim state, and the seat of the Caliphate.

And more importantly, while Waziri Atiku Abubakar published his manifesto in May of 2022, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi did not publish theirs until much later. In the case of Peter Obi, he published his in December of 2022.

So, if you want a President and a government that can hit the ground running, vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party. Especially as Waziri Abubakar is the only candidate who has given a clear roadmap for his first 6 months in office, via his $10 billion plan to get women and youths employed.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, look for the umbrella and thumbprint for Waziri and the PDP from top to bottom. Because as one we can get it done.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.”

Also, in his 132nd series, the bestselling author said as follows:

“Day 133 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: The issue right now is not really old or new Naira. Even if you have the latest Naira, how much is worth? ₦950 to the pound Sterling, and ₦780 to the US Dollar. We are chasing revalidation of the Naira, when we ought to be pursuing adding value to our currency.

From 1999 to 2007, the Naira was stable, had value, and was trading at an average of less than ₦100 to the US Dollar. And that was made possible by the deft handling of Nigeria’s economy under the direction of the Waziri Atiku Abubakar led National Economic Council.

So, if you want a Naira that has value, and purchasing power, and can be exchanged for any currency in the world at bureau de change locally and internationally, then do not vote for the candidates that say ‘I can do it.’ Rather, vote for the candidate who can say ‘I have done it before.’

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar can make that assertion. Therefore, on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023, please vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.