One killed, another hospitalized, as thugs destroy collation centre in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano South Senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Kawu Sumaila has alleged that at least one person was killed and another injured when hoodlums attacked the collation centre at Takai local government area of Kano state.

He stated this at an emergency press briefing on Sunday in Kano after the collated votes of the Kano South senatorial zone have placed him in the lead.

He further accused the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kabiru Gaya of masterminding the attacks where the collation centre has been burnt down.

He further allegged that intelligence reports available to him show that the same incidence is being planned for Rano local government area tondisrupt collocation of the voting results.

“Even though the security agencies did their best in overcoming the challenges, from yesterday to date, reports reaching us are not good.

“Our opponents, the APC is planning to attack some collation centres. We made this information available to security agencies.

“It so happened that one of the collation centres at Takai local government was attacked today at about 10:00am.

Some miscreants came with weapon and tried to disrupt the collation process.

“They beat up some oficials at the collation centre, they shot at some of our supporters who were there waiting to witness the declaration of results. Unfortunately one is dead and the other is hospitalized at the moment” he stated.

The Police Public Relations Officer SP Abdullahi Kiyawa confirmed the incidence adding that voting materials were evacuated and arrests were made.

“Attempts were made by some miscreants to burn down the place but the fire was put out and all the election materials were evacuated.

“More so, three persons have been arrested and investigations are on” he stated.