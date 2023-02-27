Okada Riders jubilate as ex colleague wins Rep seat under Labour Party

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

There was great jubilation amongst commercial. motorcyclists ( Okada riders) in Southgern Kaduna as their colleague and House of Representatives candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Donatus Mathew was declared winner of the House of Representatives seat for Kaura Federal constituency of Kaduna State.

Mathew defeated a 4 term member who was also the Minority Chief Whip of the House of Representatives,Hon.Giden Gwani.

While appreciating his former colleagues amongst hundreds of well wishers after he was declared the winner, the member-elect, Mr Donatus Mathew, thanked the electorates for the confidence reposed in him to represent them and solicited for support and cooperation from the people.

He also promised to carry everyone along in order to achieve the desired success.

Earlier, the Returning Oficer, Professor Elijah Ella, said Mathew got a total of 10,508 votes to defeat the incumbent member and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Gideon Lucas Gwani, who got 10, 297 votes.

Mathew, according to sources,was a councillor and commercial motorcyclist in Southern Kaduna..