Obi’s ‘Obidients’ now seeing importance of structure – Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications of Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has said supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, are now seeing the importance of (political) structure.

Momodu said wherever Obi is number one in the elections, the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar will be number two, adding that Atiku would split votes with counterparts in the LP and the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in their strongholds.

“The Obidients are beginning to see the importance of structure. Structure is not something out of this world, it is a needed requirement. How many governors have you got, which is what Tinubu is banking on that ‘my governors will help me’. How many senators or senatorial candidates does Atiku have? How many people for House Representatives, how many for House of Assembly? They haven’t got much of that.

“You are also going to need agents nationwide, thousands of them. That will form part of structures,” Momodu said on Arise TV Morning Show on Monday.

He said he wondered how the Obi camp would compete with the PDP that had been in existent for a long time and already had structures.

“If you say ‘we don’t pay ‘shi shi’, you can see how people are moving away in droves in some of these smaller parties because the structures are not there. The structures also include the funding of each of those structures.

“We shall see in the next one week what will happen. The polls will not help Obi. If they like, let one million say Obi is going to win,” Momodu added.