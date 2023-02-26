Obi wins polling unit in Abuja

By Soni Daniel
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has won a polling unit in Abuja. Obi defeated Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Mab Global Estate Gwarimpa (Unit-37-06-05-102)
Below is the result:
PRESIDENT
NNPP – 5
INVALID – 25
ZLP – 2
APGA – 1
AA – 1
SDP – 1
NRM – 1
APC – 84
PDP – 55
LP – 687
HOUSE of Reps
APGA – 8
ZLP – 3
A A- 1
SDP – 2
YPP – 7
ADC – 13
NNPP – 5
PDP – 86
APC – 98
LP – 632
Invalid – 6
SENATE
ZLP – 4
ADC – 3
APGA – 11 SDP – 2
NNPP – 3
APC – 91
PDP – 87
LP – 637
Invalid – 13
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.