Obi wins polling unit in Abuja

By Soni Daniel

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has won a polling unit in Abuja. Obi defeated Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Mab Global Estate Gwarimpa (Unit-37-06-05-102)



Below is the result:

PRESIDENT

NNPP – 5

INVALID – 25

ZLP – 2

APGA – 1

AA – 1

SDP – 1

NRM – 1

APC – 84

PDP – 55

LP – 687

HOUSE of Reps

APGA – 8

ZLP – 3

A A- 1

SDP – 2

YPP – 7

ADC – 13

NNPP – 5

PDP – 86

APC – 98

LP – 632

Invalid – 6

SENATE

ZLP – 4

ADC – 3

APGA – 11 SDP – 2

NNPP – 3

APC – 91

PDP – 87

LP – 637

Invalid – 13