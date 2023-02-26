Home » Politics » Obi wins polling unit in Abuja
Politics

February 26, 2023

Obi wins polling unit in Abuja

By Soni Daniel

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has won a polling unit in Abuja. Obi defeated Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Mab Global Estate Gwarimpa (Unit-37-06-05-102)

Below is the result:

PRESIDENT
NNPP – 5
INVALID – 25
ZLP – 2
APGA – 1
AA – 1
SDP – 1
NRM – 1
APC – 84
PDP – 55
LP – 687
HOUSE of Reps
APGA – 8
ZLP – 3
A A- 1
SDP – 2
YPP – 7
ADC – 13
NNPP – 5
PDP – 86
APC – 98
LP – 632
Invalid – 6

SENATE
ZLP – 4
ADC – 3
APGA – 11 SDP – 2
NNPP – 3
APC – 91
PDP – 87
LP – 637
Invalid – 13

