Obi satisfied with the voting process

By Vincent Ujumadu

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has expressed satisfaction with the voting process. He spoke after casting his vote at his Amatutu Ward, Agulu, Anambra State..

He said he would not work with any of his opponents if he did not with as he has so much to occupy him.

He, however, said that God made him Governor of Anambra State could also make him the President of Nigeria.

The turnout in his poling unit was massive and the enthusiastic crowd hailed him as he was leaving.