Mr Nwachukwu Nwabueze, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi said Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP and his running mate, Mr Yusufu Datti presidency, if elected, would be key to national rebirth.

Nwabueze stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

He described Obi as a ‘detribalised Nigerian whose commitment to Nigeria’s unity was the driving force behind his presidential aspiration.

The chieftain, who also is the National Chairman of Good Governance Initiative (GGI), a group committed to promoting credible, transparent and all-inclusive governance in Nigeria noted that Obi-Datti’s presidency would lead the nation to economic, social and political prosperity.

Nwabueze said: “Peter Obi’s presidency will be a liberator and it’s a presidency that will give birth to a new Nigeria, because his leadership will embrace Nigerians from across all economic, social and political strata.

“Obi-Datti presidency will enthrone good governance and alleviate the suffering of the people .

“There is a need for the citizens to vote for Obi who is an accomplished entrepreneur, who knows the plus and minus to move the country into prosperity.”

He said that to move the country from a consumption to a production economy, corruption would be first eliminated, stressing that it was one of the cardinal agenda of Obi, if elected.

Nwabueze said: ”You must first and foremost eliminate corruption before you can talk of production, because it is the money saved from the corruption that will be invested into the economy.

” So, we need a man who knows how to invest; we need a man who knows how to block the leakages in the national treasury to move to a more sustainable business environment.”

On the LP’s presidential rally slated for Ebonyi on Feb. 3, the chieftain said that the party’s leadership had made adeqaute arrangements to ensure its successful.

He called on the Ebonyi electorate to arm themselves with their permanent voter cards to be able to exercise their franchise on the election days.

Nwabueze said: “So, I advise all the eligible voters in Ebonyi that are yet to collect their PVCs to go and do so to be able to vote for the candidates of their choice.

“Our votes will count; INEC has assured us that votes will count,” he added.