Obaseki orders Oshiomhole’s arrest over Edo violence 

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has ordered the arrest of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, over his alleged role in a protest that led to the destruction of banks and the death of about three persons in the state.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare on Wednesday, Obaseki alleged that Oshimohole mobilised thugs to vandalise banks and disrupt the peace of the state over the naira scarcity.

The statement reads partly, “We have been around the city all day, speaking with the protesters, and we discovered that it is more than meets the eye.

“At this stage, we call on security agencies to arrest Adams Oshiomhole for questioning and to account for his movement, especially here in Benin City in the last few days. He deliberately instigated the protest of the people.

“I know people will see the protest as a result of scarcity of naira notes, but even if that is the case, Nigerians should know which political party is involved, because it is ironic that the same party that is responsible for this policy is still sending people to destroy Peoples Democratic Party billboards.”