NSCDC deploys over 2000 operatives  for 2023 elections in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

In its bid to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful electioneering process in Katsina State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has deployed over 2000 of its operatives across the 34 local government area of the state.

Some of the operatives were deployed to polling units and collation centers while armed operatives were deployed to guard INEC offices, critical national assets, patrols, and undercover operatives for surveillance.

The State Commandant, Jamilu A. Indabawa, disclosed this in a statement made available on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Tukur Abdara.

According to Indabawa, all arrangements to maintain law and order before, during and after the elections scheduled for 25th February and 11th March 2023 have been concluded in the state.

The Katsina NSCDC Commandant also disclosed that a fully coordinated emergency call Center with sister agencies to respond to any security breach, during the election has been set up and the centre can be reached through the following numbers: 07088882268 and 08135277779.

Indabawa while noting that security is everyone’s business, said all hands must be on deck in ensuring a peaceful electioneering atmosphere. He urged the good people of Katsina State to cooperate with INEC and other stakeholders to achieve a peaceful election.

The Katsina NSCDC Commandant also tasked politicians on the need to ensure that they conduct themselves within the confines of the law. He reminded them also to caution their supporters against any conduct that may distabilise the elections.

To the hoodlums and other detractors, Indabawa warned them to stay off the state, as the Command will not take it lightly with any person found trying to bring the process into disrepute, threatening the peace during the elections.

The Katsina NSCDC Commandant also urged the general public to always report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies for proactive measures to be taken in order to avert breakdown of law and order.