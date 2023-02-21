NRC suspends rail services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced in Lagos on Tuesday that rail services would be suspended from Saturday, February 25, to Monday, 27.

NRC’s spokesman, Mr Mahmood Yakubu, stated that the suspension was to enable Nigerians to exercise their franchise at the presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25.

The train services to be put on hold are Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe, Lagos-Ibadan and Iddo, Lagos-Ijoko interstate mass transit service.

Yakubu stated that normal train services would resume from Tuesday, February 28.

Vanguard reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, assured of their readiness.

In fact, the electoral umpire said sensitive election materials have arrived in Enugu, ahead of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr. Rex Achumie, the INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) in Enugu State, confirmed it to newsmen in Enugu today.

(NAN)