No going back on support for Atiku/Okowa, says Oyibode

Chief Vincent Oyibode

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Youth wing has continued to engage the elders’ forum ahead of the 2023 general election, describing the National Publicity secretary of the Forum, Kent Robinson as an enemy of the Niger Delta.

They insisted that the youth wing’s support for Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa was unshakeable.

A press statement released on Tuesday morning by Chief Vincent Oyibode, PANDEF Deputy National President of the youth wing, maintained that Kent Robinson and his co-travelers were on selfish mission and not the good of the Niger Delta people.

“PANDEF youths have read with shame what Kent Robinson could pick his pen to write that PANDEF do not have youth wing. That is the height of tomfoolery. It is laughable that he failed to study the PANDEF constitution to understand that provisions were made for National Executive and States executive of the youth wing of PANDEF.

“Or is he trying to deny the provision of PANDEF constitution because of politics? I challenge him to deny the fact that those of us who were signatories to the press release are not youth leaders of PANDEF,” he added.

The statement emphasized further that the PANDEF youth wing had long observed with grave concern the activities of PANDEF, which slowed down to an abysmal level of abandoning genuine agitations of the area as contained in PANDEF 16 Point Agenda.

“Kent Robinson’s dubious attitude has been dragging PANDEF into the mud, making the respected forum to lose visibility, viability and focus because of his irresponsible attitude to the issues of concern to the Niger Delta area. No wonder late Alabo Douglas, our elder statesman vehemently refused his nomination to the National Exco.

‘’PANDEF youth wing has spoken, there is no going back on Atiku/Okowa. The pair is the choice of the youths of the Niger Delta. We have the number and we shall deliver handsomely on Saturday. Be informed also that the Ohaeneze and the middle Belt youths are with us in this struggle to rescue Nigeria. Very soon you will see with your eyes,” the statement said.

The statement added that by Mr. Kent’s admission that the National deputy youth leader is a serving Commissioner in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, goes to show that he must be a responsible gentleman and a true son of the Niger Delta who has demonstrated leadership in various fora in the struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta region, hence he was considered for the appointment.

“The youths are focused. Massive mobilization of youths in the area has since started. We want to assure you that PDP ATIKU/OKOWA shall win in our various units and wards and indeed the Niger Delta or south-south states. Saturday is not far. We challenge Kent Robinson today that Peter Obi cannot win in the South-South.

“The Niger Delta Youths are fully prepared. The youths must take their destiny in their own hands. Kent Robinson’s position on Peter Obi is alien and unpopular to the youths of the South-South who are majority in terms of political participation,” the statement added.