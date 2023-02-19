NNPP ‘ll record landslide victory in Kano – Bichi

Dr Bappa Bichi, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Senatorial candidate for Kano North, says the party will record a landslide victory in the 2023 general election in the state.

Bichi sated this at a news conference on Sunday in Kano.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NNPP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, national and state assembly candidates of the party attended the event.



Bichi said the massive support being enjoyed by the party was a pointer to its victory in the upcoming elections in the state.



”The presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwasu, had a track record of unprecedented accomplishments during his days as the Kano State governor to show for the candidates contesting elections.



”We have set in motion various political strategies that would enable our candidates at all levels to win all elective positions in Kano State.



”Our house-to-house mobilisation is paying as we have so far visited 40 local government areas mobiliing supporters to massively vote for our candidates,” he said.



Bichi lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment towards conducting free, fair and credible election in the country.



He, however, expressed dismay over the alleged arrest of 100 supporters of the NNPP by the police, and urged security agencies to exercise caution in monitoring political situation in the state.



Reacting, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mamman Dauda said that operatives of the command arrested suspected thugs across the state.



He said the suspects posed threats to the peaceful election processes in the state.



”We have in our custody supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) among others.



”We will provide a level playing ground for all political parties before, during and after the implementation of electoral process,” he said.