Nigerians must vote for southern candidate – Ezeife 

Former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife

…Says enough of bullion van politics played by APC, PDP

By Henry Umoru

TWELVE Days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday, 25th of this month, former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has asked Nigerians to vote for a Southern Presidential candidate.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the Obi/ Datti International Conference, 2023 and Public Presentation of the book, Business Unusual: Postulating Peter Obi’s Presidency, Chief Ezeife that Nigerians should jettison the idea of voting for the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso and any other candidate from the north.

Ezeife who noted that the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi and that of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are from the South, said however that Nigerians should jettison what he described as Bullion van Politics which he attributed to the PDP and the APC.

He said, “We in Nigeria today what to go to a system that works, bullion van politics enough is enough. We do not want to be bought for four years to vote. If you take money from any politician, it is your money. When you are bought, you do not have the moral right to question those who bought.

“APC and PDP played bullion van politics, we want party with people with conscience.”