Nigerian billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi closes on buying English club, Sheffield United

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian technology billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is close to buying English Football League club Sheffield United at a £90 million takeover.

According to The Times, the 43-year-old who co-founded Tingo Mobile, an Agri-Fintech company that aims at helping African farmers, will be subject to the EFL’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

Sheffield United have faced a great financial crisis but Mmobuosi who is valued at $7.6 billion can complete the acquisition of the club after making a larger deposit of the money.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are in pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League as they are 12 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, with a game in hand — so the takeover is considered essential.

The Times said at a time when Prince Abdullah, the club’s present Saudi owner, is close to selling the club, The Blades have suddenly run into financial problems which have led to a transfer ban.

The embargo has been imposed by the EFL because of issues around certain transfer deals.

There has been a failure to make at least one recent payment to Liverpool for Rhian Brewster, who moved from Anfield to Bramall Lane in October 2020 for £23.5 million.

If Mmobuosi succeeds in buying the club, a lot of benefits like paying their debts, a morale boost to get promoted back to the English Premier League and a guarantee that good players will not be sold.