Nigeria Auto Awards: And the winners are… 

FEBRUARY 9, 2023 was a night to remember at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, for some players in the nation’s automotive industry who took home the prestigious Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards in different categories for their outstanding performance in 2022.

The event also featured the presentation of the 2022 edition of the Nigeria Auto Journal. Chief executive officers of leading auto companies graced the occasion as they received the awards handed them by members of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association. Micking Engine Oil, GAC, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and JAC were among the various auto brands that won awards at the event. Other big winners at the award night were Lanre Shittu Motors, CFAO Motors, Mikano, R.T. Briscoe, Elizade Autoland, Innoson, Stallion Motors, Cosharis, Jet Systems, Autochek, and Kewalram Nigeria.

Over thirty awards were given in various categories during the event.

The GAC GS4 carted home the coveted Car-of-the-Year crown, defeating the Suzuki S-Presso and Geely Coolray in the keenly contested competition. Also, Mercedes-Benz, marketed by Weststar Associates Ltd. in Nigeria, emerged as the Luxury Brand of the Year, defeating BMW and Porsche, while Toyota Land Cruiser emerged as the SUV of the Year and Range Rover (Autobiography) clinched the Luxury SUV of the Year trophy, respectively. The Toyota Hilux emerged as the Pickup of the Year, defeating the Mitsubishi L200 and Ford Ranger. Toyota also won the minibus of the year award. The Chinese bus of the year award went to the Foton View C2, which is being handled in Nigeria by Kewalram Nigeria.

Suzuki S-Presso picked the Budget Car of the Year, and the JAC J7 went home with the outstanding auto design vehicle of the year. Lanre Shittu’s JAC truck plant was adjudged the truck plant of the year. It also won the Large Truck of the Year award, while Innoson Motors bagged the Assembly Plant of the Year award. Mikano’s showroom on Victoria Island, Lagos, won the Showroom of the Year. Stallion’s Bajaj was declared the three-wheeler of the year. The firm was also named multi-brand assembler of the year. Jet System received the electric auto company of the year award; Micking emerged as the oil brand of the year; Nord won the best innovative auto company award; and Autochek was celebrated as the best in online auto finance and marketing.

The duo of R.T. Briscoe and Mandilas Motors were honored as the most resilient auto companies. Dangote’s Peugeot also had the most resilient auto brand. GUO Transport emerged as the transport company of the year.

As part of their contributions to the development of Nigeria’s auto industry, Seyi Onajide, MD of RT Briscoe, and Kunle Jaiyesimi, DMD of CFAO Motors, were honoured with the auto personality of the year awards. Also, the late Chairman of Globe Motors, Willie Anumudu, and the late Vice President of Coscharis Group, Mrs. Charity Maduka, were given posthumous awards for supporting the growth of Nigeria’s auto industry. Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said the awards recognized stellar performance of auto brands, plants and personalities creating value in the sector based on the criteria including brand value, market leadership and business strategy against their peers in the past year under review. He said all winners were selected for their impressive performance in the Nigerian auto industry despite a challenging macro-economic environment in the past year under review. Commenting on the award, DMD, CFAO Motors, Jaiyesimi, commended NAJA for its consistency over the years, noting that the recognition by NAJA was an indication that great work does not go unnoticed. Speaking on the award for CFAO, Jaiyesimi said, “It is gratifying that our many years of commitment and mindful service, with our clients’ needs at heart, are still yielding great results.” We are deeply honored to receive this award. Being recognized by NAJA, an umbrella body for auto journalists in Nigeria, is a fulfilling achievement for us. This award is about defining our role towards creating value for our employees, customers, shareholders, communities and the society at large.” Public Relations/Advertising Manager, Toyota Nigeria Limited (middle) Bulky Ogunnusi, flanked on the left by Theodore Opara, former chairman of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, and Julie Chi-Nwaoha, former vice chairman of NAJA, after receiving the “Luxury SUV Of The Year” award won by the Toyota Land Cruiser at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association awards held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on February 9, 2023.

Commenting on the award, DMD, CFAO Motors, Jaiyesimi, commended NAJA for its consistency over the years, noting that the recognition by NAJA was an indication that great work does not go unnoticed.

Speaking on the award for CFAO, Jaiyesimi said, “It is gratifying that our many years of commitment and mindful service, with our clients’ needs at heart, are still yielding great results. We are deeply honoured to receive this award. Being recognized by NAJA, an umbrella body for auto journalists in Nigeria, is a fulfilling achievement for us. This award is about defining our role towards creating value for our employees, customers, shareholders, communities and the society at large.”