NDLEA commends Akwa Ibom first Lady for rehabilitation center

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has commended Akwa Ibom State first Lady, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel over the donation of a center to its state command for the rehabilitation of drug abuse victims.

The Chairman/ Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier-General Mohammed Marwa (Retd) who gave the commendation during the

inauguration of the center weekend in Uyo,

described effective treatment and rehabilitation as panacea for substance abuse.

Marwa who was represented at the occasion by the former military administrator of Akwa Ibom , Col.Yakubu Bako (Retd), disclosed that there are only 24 rehabilitation centers in the country.

“Treatment and rehabilitation are panacea for substance abuse, bedevilling the contemporary society. We can arrest a thousand and one drug traffickers every month, but war against substance abuse will be in vain if we fail to apply professionalism in treatment and rehabilitation.

“For any country to bring drug abuse to the barest minimum, there must be a remarkable impact in drug demand reduction,” Marwa noted.

In her remarks, the first Lady, Mrs Martha Emmanuel, decried involvement of youths especially school children, in illicit drugs abuse, saying: “I want to appeal to parents, please if you are taking these substances do not involve your children.

“Allow the young ones to grow and become better citizens, that’s what we want. And for our children, young boys in particular, illicit drugs use will do you no good, avoid them because of the consequences. Substance abuse wil make you to become useless in the society, like rapists, armed robbers, trouble makers, gamblers.

“By the grace of God, this centre has been put up to rehabilitate drug abuse victims, people that need help. If you know that you need help come here. This centre will bring succour for illicit drug users”

Speaking earlier, the NDLEA State Commander, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed that in the year 2022, the command carried out sensitisation/ awareness campaigns on the dangers of drug abuse in no fewer than 77 locations across the state.

She added that the command counselled a total of 265 substance users, rehabilitated 12 with disorder, siezed 460.344kg of hard drugs, arrested 348 suspects and secured a total of 58 convictions.

The rehabilitation center was commissioned by the wife of Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State Mrs Edith Okowa.