NASS: Idahosa defeats Igbinedion’s daughter

Dennis Idahosa

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has defeated the daughter of the Esama of Benin, Omosede Igbinedion to get a second term into the House of Representatives.



Declaring the results at Iguobazuwa which is the headquarters of the federal constituency, the returning Officer, Professor Nosakhare Ekhosuehi said Idahosa scored a total votes of 19,851 to defeat Igbinedion who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 18, 396 while the Labour Party candidate, Dr (Mrs) Osayuki Ekpelle Asemota who polled 17,608 to come third.



Idahosa defeated Igbinedion in 2019 as a sitting member to represent his people.