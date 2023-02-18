Naira scarcity: Attack banks, be treated as robbers, Police warn

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned that anyone caught attacking banks over the current Naira scarcity will be treated as armed robbers.

Recall that there was several reports of attacks on public and private facilities, particularly banks in earlier this week over Naira scarcity.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a Friday night video posted on the NPF’s Facebook page cautioned against such attacks, noting that it would be resisted by the police.

Adejobi said, “We complain that banks don’t attend to us yet we go to their facilities and set them ablaze, destroy ATMs. How do you want them to serve you better if you have destroyed their facilities?

“I think we need to educate ourselves on what the law says about this. You don’t go to any bank, ATM, or financial institution to attack. It is criminal and tantamount to armed robbery. If you are caught in the act, you will be treated as an armed robber.

“Even the ATM, as small as that machine is, has certain protections from the security agencies, particularly the police. It is an infrastructure that you don’t attack. If you do that, it is presumed that it is actually going there to rob,” Adejobi warned.

He also warned against attacks on police officers, appealing to Nigerians to desist from such as the Force wants to use the “minimum force” on people.

Adejobi further called on Nigerians to be civil in their protests while citing the recent events in Edo, Delta, Ogun states, and some parts of Lagos State.

He added, “A protest must be coordinated. We can be civil and do it better.“And these guys that come out are not interested in demanding their monies or requesting anything from the government. It is just to loot shops. You can see the clips showing that these guys are there to foment troubles. They have their targets.”