Naira scarcity: Atiku, Obi hypocrites — Remi Omowaye

Mr Peter Obi and PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Both presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and of the Labour Party, Peter Obi have been described as hypocrites for supporting the naira redesign policy of the federal government.

The spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign committee in Osun state, Engineer Remi Omowaye disclosed this in an interview with Sunday Vanguard in Osogbo.

According to him, to support the policy just because of political gain is pure hypocrisy, especially with the level of hardship the policy implementation has brought on Nigerians.

“For us at the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Committee, we are not against the policy itself but the implementation is ineffectively and wrongly executed thereby creating avoidable suffering to Nigerians.

“For anyone to support that policy on the excuse of vote buying amounts to speaking from both sides of the mouth. Peter Obi’s team even yesterday urged FG not to extend the deadline in the face of a Supreme Court order, yet, the same team talked about rule of law and love for the masses.

“If their target is our campaign team, we still have masses thronging to everywhere our candidate, Bola Tinubu goes, the crowd in Oyo state on Thursday was massive ditto for Borno State.

“Both Atiku and Obi should consider the plights of the common man who is at the receiving end of the policy. Who queue up in banks for several our and go home with nothing. Who wants to pay for the hospital bill and his efforts end in vain? The common man is our major concern, he is the reason we are against the policy implementation”, he added.