Naira redesign: Elections will hold – Presidency 

The Presidency said the forthcoming 2023 general elections will hold, regardless of the controversies surrounding the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

Shehu said there are no plans by President Buhari to extend his government beyond May 29, 2023, or install an interim government.

The statement reads, “Let us clearly, specifically and emphatically state that there is absolutely no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or even worse;

“the truncation of democracy- democracy that he has helped to keep alive not only here at home, in West Africa but throughout the continent.”

According to Shehu, the talk of an interim government and truncation of democracy is way off the mark.

“Those who peddle it stand to gain nothing—nothing at all—but the creation of panic and the incitement of the public against the federal government,” the statement read.

The President’s spokesperson however, described the narrative as a dangerous dimension by “people who are afraid that they may lose their elections.”