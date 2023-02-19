N400bn: We didn’t raid Tinubu’s home – EFCC

By Nwafor Sunday

Following reports that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and recovered N400billion, the commission on Sunday denied the reports.

In a statement signed by the commissions Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.”