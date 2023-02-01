.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has disclaimed reports in a section of the media that he attacked the monetary policy of the Muhammadu Buhari – administration at Tuesday’s APC Presidential rally in Calabar.

While addressing the crowd of party supporters and people of Cross Rivers State that came to listen to his message of Renewed Hope at U.J Esuene Stadium, Tinubu urged the people not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because of their litany of failures while in power for 16 years.

“The reference to exchange rate was not in any way an attack on the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration but an attempt to capture how the economic mismanagement of the PDP created a forex crisis in the country since 2015”, Tinubu said in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity at the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The statement added that anyone who followed the entire sequence and context of what Tinubu said at the rally in Calabar will know he directed his missiles against PDP and Atiku.

“Let’s we forget, the PDP left the forex reserve at $28 billion by May 2015, when Buhari took over despite unprecedented revenue from crude oil.

“Even with the massive oil theft and low price of crude, until recently, President Buhari had built up the reserve to about $38 billion. The PDP in 1999 met the exchange rate of N85 to one US dollar in 1999 and left it at N230 in 2015.

“The futile attempt to misrepresent Asiwaju Tinubu by the mischievous PDP media did not detract from his central message.

“Our candidate explicitly said the people should not follow PDP and Atiku because they don’t know the road.

*Asiwaju Tinubu could not have meant President Buhari does not know the road, having celebrated, numerous times, the achievements of the Buhari administration. Tinubu had also said at the campaign fora he would build on the achievements, when elected on 25 February.

“It is simply illogical that the same Asiwaju would attack the Buhari administration of not knowing the road”, the statement added.