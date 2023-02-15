My plan for Uyo as governor — Umo Eno

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has pledged to transform Uyo, the state capital, into a cosmopolitan city once he becomes the governor of the state.

Addressing a campaign rally in Uyo Eno promised to make Uyo one of the best cities in Nigeria and a preferred tourist destination in the country.

Eno, a successful entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, indicated that under his administration Uyo would become a veritable smart city with free Internet services.

“You have not seen anything yet in Uyo,” Eno said amidst thunderous ovation from of the excited Uyo indigenes.

“A time is coming when you would land in Uyo and you would be automatically connected online on our Wide Area Network that announces your arrival and connects you to the internet for your business transactions and tourism possibilities. “This is not rocket science. Uyo is about to change. It will be the best attraction and destination for investors and tourists in Nigeria,” the politician announced.

He said his team had already completed the needs assessment of Uyo Capital City so as to harness them into the major economic and infrastructural projects and programmes of his administration.

Eno said: “We will push housing development to the Ikono-Uyo axis but first we are going to do the roads there. The time has come for the government to continue to truly develop our people to ensure there is no more capital flight.

“Uyo must be a world class capital city in no time. Yes, our hardworking governor as you know has done a great job already but ours will be to build on what he is doing now and go to the next level. That is why we need a government of continuity and not disruption. You dare not change a winning team or else you return to square one. God forbid!

“Don’t let anyone deceive you; PDP as you know is the singular party that has turned around the fortune and image of Akwa Ibom State. This is not the time to derail our rapid progress and toy with a political party that has no foundation in the state or in Nigeria. No way”.

“We want to establish a recreation centre similar to the famous Disneyland in the United States. It may not be as massive as Disneyland but I promise you, it will be in a class of its own. Within our first three years in office, you would no longer need to take your children on holidays outside the state because we are going to build top-rate facilities here in Uyo.

“The Christmas Village will assume a different dimension. We are going to promote our culture and we will export our culture too. We will upgrade the Christmas Village. The 31 days in December, beginning from this year by the grace of God, will be for each local government area in the State to showcase their culture at the Village, after which the best three LGAs will be presented with awards. I may not support tradition but I support culture.

“We will support entertainers and the creative industry, give them the enabling environment and empowerment to perform. We will reposition the Ibom Arts and Cultural Centre to function maximally because Akwa Ibom and Uyo will be must-visit tourist destinations in Nigeria. With the plans on the ground, when you enter Uyo, you will know that you have arrived the New York of Nigeria. There is a master plan that my political father, Governor Udom Emmanuel has put in place. We are going to follow it and Uyo is going to get better and better for the good of Akwa Ibom people and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his wife, Martha, appreciated the people of Uyo for the massive show of love and support for Pastor Umo Eno and the PDP.

The governor who described Pastor Eno as a man of capacity, competence and character, assured the people of Uyo that Pastor Eno would surpass his achievements when he is voted into office.

On their part, major stakeholders of Uyo Local Government Area led by Prince Enobong Uwah, the Chairman of Uyo Capital City Development Authority, UCCDA, and Secretary General of the Umo Eno Governorship Campaign Council, listed an impressive catalogue of achievements in roads and other infrastructures accomplished by the Udom Emmanuel Administration for Uyo people.