‘My life is in danger’, Yomi Gold calls out for help

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold has turned to social media to cry out over a threat that his life is in danger due to a paternity scandal.

Yomi Gold in a now-deleted post on his Instagram page released a video of a phone conversation he had with a man via an unknown number who threatened him and hurled profanity at him in a post that he has since deleted.

He wrote: “My life is in danger.”

However, the 42-year-old announced the end of his second marriage to his wife, Meenah on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He said, ” Me and Meenah decided to go our separate ways.

“I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone.

“When love dies in a relationship, no one should force it.

“I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive.”