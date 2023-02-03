Home » Entertainment » ‘My life is in danger’, Yomi Gold calls out for help
February 3, 2023

‘My life is in danger’, Yomi Gold calls out for help

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold has turned to social media to cry out over a threat that his life is in danger due to a paternity scandal.

Yomi Gold in a now-deleted post on his Instagram page released a video of a phone conversation he had with a man via an unknown number who threatened him and hurled profanity at him in a post that he has since deleted.

He wrote: “My life is in danger.”

However, the 42-year-old announced the end of his second marriage to his wife, Meenah on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He said, ” Me and Meenah decided to go our separate ways.

“I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone.

“When love dies in a relationship, no one should force it.

“I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive.”