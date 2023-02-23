Military kills over 100 terrorists in 2 weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Hadin Kai, have in two weeks eliminated more than 100 terrorists in land and air operations across the North East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami made this known at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops conducted several raids, fighting patrols, and ambushes operations within the theatre with heavy casualties on the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

He said the air component had on Feb. 13, conducted air interdiction on the gathering of terrorists’ top commanders and leaders at Madara Mountains to re-strategise their terrorist activities.

According to him, feedback from the raid revealed that the airstrike dealt a massive blow on the terrorists as several of the terrorists are reported to have been neutralised including some of its key commanders while others escaped with severe injuries.

“A similar operation was conducted at Yuwe fishing pond area of Borno, following the sighting of about 50 terrorists in the general area.

“The location was consequently bombarded with several of the terrorist neutralised in the strike.

“Equally, on Feb. 19, an air interdiction operation was conducted at identified terrorist enclaves at the Timbuktu Triangle in Damdoa Local Government Area of Borno following an intelligent report that revealed stockpile of weapons and supplies to the area to sustain, ISWAP activities.

“It was further revealed that the location is one of the enclaves from which terrorists launch attack against the Maiduguri-Damboa general area.

“Hence, the location was bombarded and reliable feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their weapons and structures destroyed in the air strike.

“Another air interdiction at Baranga and Dogon Chuku, both in Southern and Northern Tumbuns on Feb. 20 led to the killing of several terrorists,” he said.

Danmadami said that large cache of arms and ammunition including 17 AK47 rifles, nine dane guns, 12 AK47 magazines, 86 rounds of 7.62mm special, 71 rounds of 45mm ammunitions and 145 rounds of 7.62mm NATO were recovered.

He added that land troops also neutralised 27 terrorists and arrested 18 logistics suppliers, spies and informants at different locations within the theatre as well as rescued 20 abducted civilians during the period.

According to him, a total of 252 terrorist and member of their families comprising of 24 adult male, 79 adult female and 150 children surrendered to troops at different location within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action,” he said. (NAN)