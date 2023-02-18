Militant group pledges one million votes for Tinubu

Tinubu

Ahead of next Saturday, Feburary 25th Presidential election, the Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM) has endorsed the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their preferred candidate to take over from Buhari.

Rising from a crucial meeting held in Egbema, Delta State, which lasted over six hours, the most dreaded militant group with over one million registered members also vowed to clear any obstacle that will hinder the victory of Tinubu in the Feburary 25th Presidential election.

Addressing Journalists on behalf of the militants at the end of the meeting where final decision was taken, Spokesperson, Commander Amabiri Andabiri said; “We the Niger Delta Liberation Movement with over one million registered members of Niger Delta youths, hereby endorse Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president come Feburary 25th Presidential election.

“We are the most dreaded militant group in Niger Delta and the watch dog of Niger Delta. After the amnesty in the year 2009, when the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) and other ex-militant group abandoned the cause of Niger Delta and accepted the fallacious amnesty programme, this group (Niger Delta Liberation Movement) have been on ground safeguarding the length and breadth of Niger Delta region.

“Today, we met and agreed to mobilise everything within our power to see Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge as the President of the Federal republic of Nigeria come February 25th election. This is because Asiwaju is not like other political gladiators go into hiding in other countries after failing elections.

“If you look at the content of all the presidential candidates and their antecedents, none of them are living in the place they have governed except Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was two time Governor of Lagos state.

“Tinubu has been the brain behind the emergence of the governors fron Fashola to Ambode to San-wolu and he has been supporting them to make sure Lagos state becomes what it is today. And he will replicate that into the country when he emerges:.

“Tinubu is a Niger Delta Inlaw from Ayakoromor Community in Delta state. Apart from the fact that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu married an Itsekiri woman, his elder brother is also married to an Ijaw woman from Ayakoromor in Delta state. Even Asiwaju’s Son Seyi Tinubu married an Igbo woman in South East. So these are our people because by marriage we are brothers and sisters; and with the capacity and people around Tinubu, we are convinced that he will be a good president.”

“Therefore, we are pulling our weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we will not hesitate to clear any obstacle that will hinder the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Feburary 25th presidential election. We will also mobilize millions of supporters to vote for him because this group is in talk with Ex-MEND and other top militant groups to come together to work for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.