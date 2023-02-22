Men with self-worth can’t be snatched – Ruth Kadiri

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has reacted to a story that trended on social media as she made fun of the guy mentioned in the story.

Nigerian-born model, Adeola Ariyo came under harsh fire on social media for reportedly having an affair with her friend’s baby’s father.

Munira Mudi the baby described how she met Ariyo and her partner during her baby shower.

Munira also narrated how she introduced her boyfriend to Ariyo during her baby shower.

The lady said she was preparing to welcome a child with her boyfriend when she found out that her “friend had gotten into a relationship with my man”.

To back her claim, Munira also shared a series of photos and videos of events that led to the pair becoming an item.

While Munira lamented betrayal from her “friend”, Ariyo shared a photo of herself and the man on Instagram with the caption: “In my happy girl era.”

In response to the news, Kadiri asserted that males with self-worth cannot be “snatched.”

The movie producer noted that a man should not be regarded seriously if he trends on social media due to infidelity.

The mother of two further urged the women to resolve their differences and quit fighting over dishonest boyfriends who made them seem bad in front of others.

“Any man who has self-worth will never let himself trend on social media for being snatched,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

“So when next you see a snatched man publicly loving up with the snatcher regardless of what went wrong in the relationship, he is a MUMU man.

“Ladies know this and know peace and stop fighting for nonsense. Nothing worse than dating a person who has no self-worth.

“Women/men stop fighting over spouses who have no value for themselves gosh! I don’t care what your reasons are, stop it. Any man that has sense will not publicly humiliate another.