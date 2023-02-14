Meet Nigeria’s Most Influential Photographer, Amazing Klef

“From capturing in vivid colors to collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry, Okwuchukwu Martins Dominic, otherwise called Amazing Klef is the photographer of the decade. Known for creating visually stunning and impactful images, his work is a reflection of his unique perspective and ability to tell stories through his lens. Amazing Klef is the most followed photographer in Nigeria, with over 400,000 followers cumulatively on his social media platforms.



Amazing Klef is the founder of AKtivated Studios; which in his words is “a one-stop location for all visual needs and a creative community of visual artists.” He is also the founder of The Amazing Klef Academy: a learning platform for creatives.

However, Amazing Klef’s impact goes far beyond just photography, the talented creative has also gone ahead to launch AKtivated TV, an online entertainment platform that has gained millions of views and a reputation for creating breakout music content.



He is recognized as a multifaceted creative, with a portfolio that boasts of visual works and collaborations with a variety of recognized brands. He has photographed notable personalities such as Rema, Buju, Toke Makinwa, Kidi, Nancy Isime, Fisayo Fosudo, Tayo Aina, Ckay, Blaqbonez, Oxlade, Rudeboy of Psquare, Laycon, Zlatan, DJ Khaled, Ice Prince, 9ice, Phyno, Sarkodie, Broda Shaggi, Reekado Banks, DJ Spinall, Orezi, Kizz Daniel, Zoro, DJ Kaywise, Solidstar, Skiibii, Harrysong, Yung6ix, Fiokee, and DJ Coublon.



Amazing Klef’s work is a testament to the power of creativity and hard work. His ability to capture the beauty of Nigeria’s culture and collaborate with some of the biggest names in the industry has made him one of the most sought-after photographers in the country.



At a time when Nigeria’s creative scene is thriving, Amazing Klef is one of the leading lights, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with photography and storytelling. His journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and his impact on the photography and visual arts scene in Nigeria is undeniable.