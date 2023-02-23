Mbaka’s prophecy on Buhari manifested – Onah

By Chinedu Adonu

The president of the National Association of Nigeria Students in Australia, Comrade Tochukwu Onah, has said that the prophecy of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka, on President Muhammad Buhari has manifested.

Comrade Onah who lauded the Cleric for his steadfastness on God, in a statement made available to pressmen in Enugu, also commended President Buhari for taking the bold step to redesign the naira which will in turn save Nigerians from corrupt politicians during the forthcoming elections.

In his words “Recall that in 2015, Fr Mbaka said that President Buhari is a prayer answered, and many Nigerians insulted him and threw banters on him. Nigerians couldn’t wait for the prophecy to manifest. Remember what the bible said in Isaiah 55 vs. 8-9, ” For my thoughts are not your thoughts, and your ways are not my ways, says the Lord.

“For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts above your thoughts.” Comr. Tochukwu added that you can pray in the morning, and it will be answered in the evening. That’s the nature of God.”

According to him, the cries of Nigerians on the leadership of Pres. Buhari and the prophecy of Fr Mbaka are linked together and not far-fetched from the murmuring of the Israelites in Exodus 16 vs. 2-3, ” in the desert the whole community grumbled against Moses and Aaron, the Israelites said to them, “if only we had died by the Lord’s hand in Egypt! There, we sat around pots of meat and ate all the food we wanted, but you have brought us out into this desert to starve this entire assembly to death. “

Speaking further, Comrade Onah maintained that Nigerians did not understand the prophecy of Fr mbaka, and they all murmured.

“Under President Buhari, the new electoral act was passed to bill so that people’s votes will count, no more writing of votes in the hotel rooms and take it from me. Only a character like President Buhari can take this bold step as prophesied by Fr. Mbaka.

“The current Naira redesign, which made Nigerians know how wicked our politicians are, is enough reason to thank Mr. President Buhari, who caught them in their game.”

Comr. Onah who is the president of National Association of Nigeria Students in Australia, urges Nigerians to exercise patience with the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria because it is of the benefits to all Nigerians, and the policy is against some of our corrupt politicians.