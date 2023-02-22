Lupo, UC Dray team up for ‘Dangerous’

Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-pop duo, Ijere Josemaria Chinonso Oleme professionally known as Lupo and Uchechukwu Ihejiene also known as UC Dray, are set to release their brand new single ‘Dangerous’. The song is the lead track off their forthcoming debut project ‘Bad Boy Still’.

Dangerous is an upbeat, groovy song that centres on love, women, emotions and romance and is touted to be the perfect club anthem.

Over the years, the ML Entertainment artistes have been able to consistently nurture their talents and develop their sound. The duo who began their music career at a very young age, derive their sounds from fusing elements of Afrobeats, R&B and Hip-Hop together.