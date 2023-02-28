LP, APGA, PDP senatorial candidates reject Umahi as winner

Governor David Umahi

…results of election were manipulated

By Peter Okutu

Three Senatorial Candidates, Tuesday rejected Governor David Nweze Umahi as the winner of Ebonyi South Senatorial Seat, in the last election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the State.

The candidates are Rt. Hon. Linus Okorie, Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party for Ebonyi South, Senator Michael Amah Nnachi, PDP candidate for Ebonyi South and Sir Ifeanyi Eleje, APGA Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South zone in the State.

Ar a joint press conference, the three Senatorial Candidates said they have individually raised their complaints in both oral and written forms even as they called for the suspension of further collation exercise, which became a joke immediately the manipulated results from Afikpo South and OHANIVO LGAs arrived Afikpo North Council headquarters (the zonal collation centre).

The alleged that the manipulated results were accompanied by political thugs of the Umahi-led government in Ebonyi State, before it was announced by an INEC electoral Officer.

According to them, “It is our pleasure to address you this afternoon as candidates of the three leading political parties that vied for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat in the Saturday, February 25th, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ebonyi State.

“This joint Press conference has become necessary so as to alert Nigerians and the rest of the world about the very strange incidents that culminated into the news of the forceful pronouncements of our opponent and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial candidate in the said election and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi as the ‘winner’ of what is now undoubtedly the most incredible election in the history of the zone, if not in the entire country.”

“As candidates of Labour Party, LP, People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the challenged election, we have individually raised our complaints in oral and written forms even calling for the suspension of further collation process which became a joke immediately the maniacally manipulated results from Afikpo South and OHANIVO LGAs arrived Afikpo North Council headquarters (the zonal collation centre) accompanied by political thugs of the Umahi-led government in Ebonyi.

“Elections were not conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the following units even though voters waited all day as provided by law.

They include: Ogboukoro Play Ground (023) Enuagu, Ogbuoma Play Ground (024) Enuagu ward. Both units are in Onicha LGA.

Election in the following polling units were disrupted and the Commission failed to conduct fresh elections in those areas as earlier announced by it.

The release jointly signed and dated 27th day of February, 2023 by Rt. Hon. Linus Okorie, Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party for Ebonyi South, Senator Michael Amah Nnachi, PDP candidate for Ebonyi South Senate, 2023, Sir Ifeanyi Eleje, APGA Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South zone added that “We unanimously call for the outright cancellation of the Ebonyi South Senatorial election results held on Saturday February 25, 2023 particularly in the areas so complained of and for same to be re-conducted in a later date in full compliance with the provisions of Section 24 of the electoral act 2022, especially Section 24(3) in the wards and polling units enumerated above.

“We equally call for the RE-COLLATION of the polling unit results across the 5 local government areas of the senatorial district before any return can be made and a true winner returned.

“We finally demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of these corruptly induced officials of INEC and security agents who were used by the agents of government to perpetrate this heinous electoral crime and rob the people of their mandate in line with Section 115 (1) of the electoral Act which guards against tampering with election materials.”