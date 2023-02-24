LG Chairman in Cross River dies a day to election 

The chairman of Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State, Mrs Esther Bassey, is dead.

According to report, Bassey died after attending a meeting on how to perfect strategies for Saturday’s election.

An aide to the deceased, who spoke on the development, said the late chairman (fondly called Queen of the South) was hale and hearty last night.

The aide stated, “She attended a series of meetings to prepare for tomorrow’s presidential election. She held some meetings yesterday close to the night.

“She showed no signs of exhaustions or sickness when she retired later in the evening.” the aide added.

The former council boss reportedly passed on in her sleep around 4am in Calabar.

Until her death, Bassey, was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)