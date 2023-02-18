Leadroitt Realty launches Cello Apartments 

Fast-growing real estate company, Leadroitt Realty, has launched the Cello Apartments Series situated at Lekki Phase 1 and Ikate Elegushi, Lagos.

The luxury apartments which is proposed to be an architectural masterpiece consists of two-bedroom apartments with exquisite features such as a rooftop gym house and lounge, elevator, 24-hour electricity, concierge services, driver’s sleepover, automated security control systems, CCTV cameras and much more.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Gbemisola Ojerinde, the Cello Apartments are luxury homes designed to achieve clients’ maximum satisfaction.

“The Cello Apartments are strategically located in the upscale area of Ikate, Lekki. We are assuring our clients of timely and excellent delivery because that is our custom at Leadroitt Realty.

“This is a unique off-plan property that investors would love to buy into. They will get to include their preferences in the design as construction is ongoing,” she said.

She also added that the payment plan was flexible and spread across about 12 months to make it easy for prospective customers.

“The Cello Apartments is now selling fast due to its uniqueness as investors will be opportune to be a part of the property development process. This means that they can make changes to the finishing details and also add their preferences.

“It is an off-plan property that is tailored to fit the specific needs of investors and homeowners.

“Consisting of five floors, the Cello Apartments are designed to provide clients with the utmost convenience,” she further explained.