Lawmaker commissions projects in Badagry 

By Esther Onyegbula

THE lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Mr. Babatunde Hunpe, has commissioned a primary healthcare centre, as well as blocks of 33 classrooms in Badagry.

Speaking shortly before inaugurating the classrooms, Hunpe said that a block of six classrooms at Salvation Army, Anlo-Boglo was named after the chairman of APC in Lagos, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi because that was where he attended his primary education.

The lawmaker, who urged the people to maintain the structure judiciously, said he would be happy to see the structures well managed anytime he visits them.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Olorunda Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mr Samson Olatunde commended the lawmaker for impacting positively in the lives of his people.

Olatunde said: “Since he assumed office in Abuja, he has inaugurated a lot of meaningful projects in Badagry. He has also empowered many of his constituents and facilitated federal roads to different communities in Badagry.”