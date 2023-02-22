Lagos judiciary automates court processes with Cinfores software

By Juliet Umeh

For seamless filing of court cases, the Lagos State judiciary has deployed Cinfores Court Management Information System, CoMiS to automate its court filing processes.

CoMiS is a system that seamlessly manages all court processes such as eFiling, eAssessment, payments, case (Suit) number assignment, case assignment, case management, applications management, probate management, Lis pendens management, eNotifications, among others with an embedded system for eAffidavit generation and validation.

The software was produced by Cinfores, a Nigeria- based Information and Communication Technology, ICT, company that produces cutting edge web-based and installed softwares.

The Lagos State Courts Management Information System for Magistrate and Small Claims Court, LagosCoMiS, was formally launched recently at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, with the signing of the service level agreement between the Lagos State Judiciary and the Consultant firm-Cinfores Limited.

The service level agreement was signed after a three-week testing period overseen by the ICT Committee chaired by Justice Rahaman Oshodi.

Justice Oshodi who delivered the Committee’s report, accorded the deployment and testing phase of the solution very high.

The Managing Director and CEO of Cinfores Limited, Mr. Asawo Ibifuro during his presentation on the operational modalities of the Courts Management Information System described various stages of the deployment Test-Phase, which includes general trainings for all categories of court personnel and registration of users on the LagosCoMiS portal.

Ibifuro said: “Approximately, 49 court personnel including Registrars, Magistrates, and Bailiffs, were physically trained on the usage of the Lagos State Courts Management Information System, while lawyers were provided with videos showing step-by-step processes of eFiling using the platform”, he said.

He added that the training provided all teams with a fundamental overview of the LagosCoMiS solution, including its features and benefits.

He explained: “Over 350 users, including court personnel and private citizens have registered for eFiling and eAffidavit deposition on the LagosCoMiS.

“At the time of the launch, the LagosCoMiS has received over 66 electronic filings,” he added.

According to him, “With this system, Affidavits are safe, verifiable, and secure. He added the CoMiS has been deployed in other states like Rivers State, the FCT Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo state Judiciary, Kebbi State Judiciary, and Osun state High Court, among others.”