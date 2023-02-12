Lagos govt shuts Chrisland school over Whitney’s death

.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland School, located at Opebi-Ikeja, in the sequel to the reported death of a student of the School, Whytney Adeyemi.

The order was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo on Sunday.

Adefisayo said the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the unfortunate incident.

According to her, “On behalf of the State Ministry of Education, we commiserate with Mr and Mrs Adeyemi, parents of Whitney, over the death of their daughter.

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends and acquaintances of Whitney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident

”We pray for the repose of her soul.”