Lagos gov poll: Boot Party collapses structure for Labour Party

By Juliet Umeh

AHEAD of the governorship election in Lagos State, the Boot Party, yesterday, collapsed its structures to align with the Labour Party, LP.

Receiving the Boot Party, the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, described the move as a major alliance that is going to redefine governance in Lagos State.

Rhodes-Vivour said: “We are very passionate about Lagos and the indigenes of Lagos, that we want to see opportunities being presented to the people of Lagos.

“We have seen situations where the state has been captured for the interest of one man, his friends and his family.

“We want a situation whereby we can create a Lagos that everybody is going to be able to benefit from rather. These are the things that both of us share, it’s a natural alliance and we have been talking about this for a very long time. And I’m very happy about this announcement today.”

Speaking on the plans for the state, he said: “The programme is an N200 billion that will be put aside. Lagosians will group themselves into five people and five of them will get N1 million each.

“We are going to work together moving forward, especially on our desire to create funding that will be available for the majority of Lagosians.”

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of Boot Party, Mr Olawale Oluwo described the move as a great alliance while expressing optimism that they are going to turn it into a winning alliance.

Oluwo, who was a former Commissioner under Akinwumi Ambode, said: “This is going to be a great alliance for Lagos State, we are going to make it a winning alliance. We are going to make this happen and it’s about the people.

“It might interest Lagos people that Gbadebo and I are not just meeting for the first time. We have been discussing the Lagos struggle and how to free the state from the stranglehold of APC.”