Lagos announces traffic diversion for Tinubu’s final rally on Tuesday

By Biodun Busari

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has released three possible alternative routes to the Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere for the final campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Sunday, LASTMA’s General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed that the alternative routes were suggested as there would be a march of Tinubu, and his supporters from the local airport to the stadium.

“Consequent upon the procession of APC Presidential Candidate and his Party Stalwarts, Party Faithful, and Supporters from the Local Airport to Stadium, it is hereby advisable for all party faithful and supporters attending the rally to make use of the following alternative routes to the venue,” Oreagba said.

“Third Mainland Bridge – Adeniji Adele Interchange – Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) – Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Headquarters – Eko Bridge – Alaka -stadium.

“From Agege use; Jibowu Herbert – Macaulay Way – AdekunleThird Mainland Bridge – Adeniji Adele Interchange – Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) – Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Headquarters – Eko Bridge – Alaka – stadium.

“From Apapa-Oshodi expressway (Itire, Okota, Amuwo Odofin, and Lagos-Badagry) use Orile – Iganmu Bridge – Costain – Iponri – Alaka – stadium.

“Designated car parks at the stadium are available to promote orderliness and free flow of traffic (human and vehicular traffic) in and around the venue.

“We seek your cooperation and support before, during the rally while assuring you of adequate deployment of security and law enforcement personnel along these routes to reduce discomfort, improve journey time and enhance protection of lives and property.”