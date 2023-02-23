Labour Party supporters raise alarm over plot to collapse structure in Kwara

.

Members of the Coalition of Peter Obi Support Groups (CPO) in Kwara have raised alarm over an alleged plot by some leaders of the Labour Party in the state to negotiate the collapse of its political structure.

The Secretary of the CPO in the state, Mr Omoniyi Idowu, and the state Lead Coordinator, M&E of the group, Mr Aloysius Nwora, raised the alarm on Wednesday in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen.

They said the political structure was of both the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party, OBIDATTI structure, with a political party ahead of the Saturday presidential election.

The CPO leaders said that they had never and would never collapse their structure or form any alliance with any political party or group of people “to sell the OBIDATTI mandate”.

They said that the group comprised over 20 support groups in the state, all working day and night tirelessly towards success of the OBIDATTI 2023 Mandate.

“We, the entire members of Coalition of Peter Obi support group, Kwara chapter, wishes to express our disappointment with some Leaders of LP and some greedy candidates who are going around negotiating the collapse of the OBIDATTI structure in Kwara state.

“We hereby appeal to members of the general public who have decided to cast their votes for OBIDATTI come Feb. 25, 2023, to ignore whoever may misguide the public between now and before election, and stand firm with us for a new Nigeria.

”We also advise the greedy individuals who are involved in this dishonest activities to desist from the act.

“Each of the support groups have structures in strategic Local Government Area of the state and with a collaborative effort of the support group.

”The OBIDATTI mobilisation and sensitisation exercise has never cease to gather maximum backing and ever ready voters for our principal come Feb. 25, 2023,” they said.

The CPO leaders said that the organisation in Kwara had been in existence long before Mr Peter Obi left the PDP and from then he has been enjoying undying support which we gladly expressed to him.

“We had champion countless numbers of campaigns, grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation across the 16 LGAs of the state and 193 wards in Kwara.

”We can authoritatively regard the CPO Kwara State chapter has a backbone, strong force if not the most reliable assurance to get the expected votes in Kwara,” they said.