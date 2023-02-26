Labour Party candidate defeats sitting PDP Reps member in Kaduna 

The Labour Party candidate for House of Representatives, Kaura Federal Constituency, Kaduna state, Mathew Kozali, has defeated the Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Gideon Lucas Gwani of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Koazali polled 10,508 voted ahead of Gwani, who polled 10,297 votes.

Gwani was seeking to occupy the seat for the fifth time.

The Returning Officer, Professor Elija D. Ella, declared that Kuzai as the winner, while Professor Benjamin Kumai Gugong of APC came third with 9, 919 votes.