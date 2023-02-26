Labour Party candidate defeats Reps Minority Whip in Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

An incumbent member of the House of Representatives, who is the Minority Whip, Gideon Gwani, has congratulated the member-elect, Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Mr. Donatus Matthew of the Labour Party (LP).

Matthew was declared winner of the Kaura Federal Constituency on Sunday by the Returning Officer, Professor Elijah Ella.

While making the announcement, Ella said Matthew polled a total of 10,508 to defeat the incumbent member and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gwani, who came second with 10, 297 votes.

He said the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) trailed with 9,919 votes, while that of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), secured 5,354 votes to come third and forth, respectively.

Speaking to journalists, the member-elect, Mr. Donatus Matthew, thanked the electorate for the confidence reposed in him to represent them.

He solicited for support and cooperation from the people and pledged to carry everyone along.

The incumbent member, who is also the Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Gwani, congratulated the member-elect and wished him well.

Gwani called on his supporters to remain calm and accept the will of the electorate.

“God gives and takes power to and from whoever He pleases at the appropriate time,” he said.