Kwara: INEC receives sensitive, non-sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara says it has received sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the upcoming general elections.

The commission pledged to conduct a free, fair and credible polls on Feb. 25.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Malam Attahiru Madami, made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Ilorin.



According to him, all sensitive and nonsensitive materials have been received and kept safely at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in the state.



He said that all uncollected PVCs would be returned to the CBN office while the various political parties and other stakeholders would be invited to the apex bank for the inspection of all the electoral materials.

He added that ballot papers and result sheets would be examined before they are distributed and transported to the various local government areas.



Madami said that all representatives of the 17 out of the 18 registered political parties participating in the election in the state would sign another Peace Accord on Feb. 22 at the INEC headquarters in Ilorin.



He explained that the signing of the peace accord was for peace to reign before, during and after the election, adding that election should not be seen as a do or die affair or as a war.



He therefore urged the contestants, their supporters and all concerned stakeholders to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and accept the outcome of the election in good faith.



He promised that INEC would continue to maintain its neutral and unbiased position.



The REC said that all adhoc staff to be engaged for the election have been trained and would be posted to their various places of assignments.



He added that the commission has entered into a strong and functional synergy with all security agencies in the state for peace to reign and for the protection of all electoral materials.