Home » News » Kano NNPP Guber candidate wins polling unit for Kwankwaso
News

February 25, 2023

Kano NNPP Guber candidate wins polling unit for Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Abba Kabir Yusuf has won his polling booth for the party’s Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in the Saturday’s election.

At the Balabe Haladu polling unit, Kwankwaso scored 110 votes against Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC, who got 62 votes.

Presidential

Related News

APC – 62
NNPP – 110

Senate

APC – 70
NNPP – 106

Reps

APC – 67
NNPP – 106

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.