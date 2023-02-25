Kano NNPP Guber candidate wins polling unit for Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Abba Kabir Yusuf has won his polling booth for the party’s Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in the Saturday’s election.

At the Balabe Haladu polling unit, Kwankwaso scored 110 votes against Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC, who got 62 votes.

Presidential

APC – 62

NNPP – 110

Senate

APC – 70

NNPP – 106

Reps

APC – 67

NNPP – 106