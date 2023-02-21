Kwankwaso not stepping down for Tinubu, Atiku – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) said Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s flag bearer is not stepping down for his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; and in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The National Campaign Secretary for the NNPP, Folasade Aliu, stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s programme, The 2023 Verdict on Tuesday.

Recall that there have been speculations of merger between the NNPP and some of other political parties for the presidential eletion.

But, but Kwankwaso campaign has constantly dismissed the claims as false.

Aliu noted that Kwankwaso is prepared for the task and he has been vocal in engaging Nigerians about his plans for the country if he wins the February 25 poll.

She said, “We are preparing for this and we are telling Nigerians one-on-one the love we have for this country.

“So, the issue of Kwankwaso is stepping down or merging with Tinubu or stepping down for Atiku is absolute nonsense. It’s not going to happen. It’s just the strategy of some mischievous people. As I speak with you, he is on the road, he is talking to people.”

Aliu said the former Kano State governor has gone to over 600 local governments of the 774 total LGs in the country to identify with the people and understand their everyday challenges.

“We have gone to 600 plus local governments. Does that seem like somebody that is stepping down?”

“We are not stepping down for anybody. NNPP is not merging with anybody. If you have something to offer Nigerians, let them know. If you don’t have, go home and sleep.”