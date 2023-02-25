Kwankwaso casts vote, decries delay in voting

Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso has cast his vote in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Kwankwaso vote at about 11 am at his Tandu Pooling Unit in Madobi Local Government Area in Kano state.

The NNPP presidential candidate, struggled to reach the polling booth as he was rattled by a excited crowd of supporters.

He said, “There was delay in voting. Voting started here by 11 am. Some parties are written on the ballot paper, not only that it’s not clear and I think these are some of the issues that will be addressed in the nearer future.”