Korea tips Nigeria as gateway to Africa’s blue economy



By Godwin Oritse

THE Deputy Minister for Overseas Koreans and Consular Affairs, Republic of Korea, Choi Yeong, has said that Nigeria is the gateway to unlocking the potentials of the African Blue economy.





Choi Yeong made the assertion during a courtesy call on the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, in Lagos in company of the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young Chae.





He commended the sustained and improved security situation in the Gulf of Guinea with the strong presence of Nigeria, adding that the Korean government looks forward to continuous support from the Nigeria government in the area of intelligence and information sharing.





He stated: “Nigeria is one of the biggest countries on the African continent in terms of economy size, population and market potential. So Nigeria could be a very important partner to us the People of Korea. Nigeria could be our gateway to the whole of the African continent.”





Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, noted that the relationship between both countries is over 40 years, and there is the need to further deepen it.





He also said that Korea is a foremost maritime country with highly recognized capacity in the areas of shipbuilding and ship repairs adding that Nigeria is willing to partner Korea in shipbuilding for the short, medium and long term benefits of both countries.