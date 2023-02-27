Kogi lawmaker dies in Lagos

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The member representing Yagba in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Jimoh Omiata is dead.

Omiata who hailed from Igbagun community in Yagba Local Government of the state was a two term members of the state House of Assembly; and the first person to ever win election twice to the House from the council area.

A nephew who confirmed his dead said the state Lawmaker died in Lagos while still recuperating from an undisclosed illness he has been battling with for a while.

Details later.