Kano boils, 60 arrested, 3 vehicles burnt, many injured

Protesters burn tyres as they block a main road in Maiduguri on June 30, 2019, during a demonstration calling for a ban on the anti-Boko Haram CJTF militia they accuse of abuses after the killing of a rickshaw driver. – The protesters blocked major roads in the Suleimanti area of the city and set fires, causing chaos despite pleas from police and military officers, an AFP reporter at the scene saw.

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano —Following clashes between rival political parties supporters on Zaria Road, Kano State, no fewer than 63 suspects have been arrested by men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The rival party supporters wielded dangerous weapons during the clashes, including burning of three cars and smashing of another. Many others were confirmed to have been injured.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, state Public Relations Officer of the Civil Defence in Kano, Ibn Abdullahi confirmed the arrest, saying: “We have arrested about 63 suspected thugs disrupting public peace, wielding dangerous weapons, burning vehicles and snatching mobile phones from people.

“They are going to be investigated and taken to court for prosecution,” he stated.

Recall that following plans by the All Progressives Congress, APC; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to hold rally, the police command in Kano had advised the political parties to suspend all political rallies to avoid violent clashes after efforts to reach an agreement among them failed.